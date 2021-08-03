5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Tuesday

High inflation and a resurgence of COVID-19 cases have led to market volatility. However, as the benchmark indexes are hovering near their all-time highs thanks to the impressive corporate earnings, many stocks are trading at sky-high valuations. However, Dow (DOW), POSCO (NYSE:PKX), AutoNation (NYSE:AN), and Penske Automotive (PAG) have immense growth potential but are currently trading at discounts. So, it could be wise to scoop up their shares now.After a solid rally earlier this year, value stocks have lagged behind the growth stocks over the past few months. The major stock market indexes got a boost from strong corporate earnings results. However, the market has remained volatile due to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases worldwide.