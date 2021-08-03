Cancel
Marquette, MI

Local summer events

Mining Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEDITOR’S NOTE: A list of upcoming summer events will be published on page 2A of The Mining Journal each Tuesday throughout the summer season. ≤ Aug. 7, Marquette Township Community Day, Lions Field, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Softball tournament; inflatables for the kids from noon to 4 pm; live music from noon to 10 pm with Eddie and the Bluesers, Iron Daisy and The Maynards; Brats, burgers, chips, water, pop available all day from Super One Foods; static display of police, fire and emergency response equipment.

