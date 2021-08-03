New technique designed specifically for children gives surgeons another moyamoya treatment option

DEAR DR. ROACH: I have recently been diagnosed with a cholesteatoma in one ear, which has resulted in significant hearing loss. How common is this condition? I have been advised that surgery is my only treatment option. They anticipate the more extensive surgery requiring "drilling a hole in my head" versus going through the ear drum. How successful is this type of surgery? What are the risks, and how frequently do they occur? What percentage of patients regain some of their lost hearing? The surgeon was very doubtful that my hearing would improve. What is the usual follow-up? What percentage of patients require further surgery in the future? -- P.S.