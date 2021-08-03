I Kid You Not; the 70-200mm f/2.8 for Bald Eagle Flight!

Bald eagles, associated with power, freedom, and strength, are among the world’s largest and most majestic birds of prey. Just last week, I had the pleasure of observing one circle in the sky and suddenly dive down with amazing speed and accuracy to grip a sizable salmon in its powerful talons. Then the eagle soared off into the evening sky, fading into the mountain scenery, prey tight in its grasp. I’m certain it was in search of the perfect dining spot to devour its fresh catch. As the eagle vanished into the horizon, I stood mesmerized at the lake’s edge, completely astounded by what I had witnessed. I was enthralled by his keen ability to spot the salmon from such an extensive distance. I was equally fascinated by his ability to swoop down vertically with such tremendous speed and masterfully drop his feet into the water to capture its prey. It was the ultimate culmination of grace, instinct, intelligence, physical talent, and God’s handiwork. This “wow” moment stirred me, and caused me to do a little research to discover some remarkable tidbits about eagles: