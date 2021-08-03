Cancel
Photography

I Kid You Not; the 70-200mm f/2.8 for Bald Eagle Flight!

Cover picture for the articleWell, I finally got out to photograph on Monday afternoon. In spades! I left Ronkonkoma at 2:30pm and made it to JBWR in an hour with little traffic. I made my way to the northwest end of the East Pond to find very muddy conditions. I almost went down/got stuck in the dangerously soft muck, but survived. Heading south along the shoreline was out of the question. I had picked up an 18-inch square sort of mat on the way in, so I placed that on the mud, sat down, and waited at 1200mm. Over the course of the next hour, I had both yellowlegs fly in and land in front of me. Woo-hoo! Photos and details here soon.

