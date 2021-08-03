Cancel
eFootball’s Early Autumn Release Will Be a Feature Limited “Demo”

By Chris McMullen
gamespew.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEFootball is coming this early autumn. Sort of. In case you’re wondering what the heck eFootball is, you can check out our article here, but it’s essentially Konami’s replacement for Pro Evolution Soccer, better known as PES. Unlike PES, which was a full price product, eFootball will be a free-to-play game (with some extra features available for purchase).

Is The Ascent coming to PS5 or PS4?

The Ascent is set to release this week on July 29, 2021. The debut title from Neon Giant is an intriguing top-down, twin-stick shooter set in a futuristic dystopian world. It’s a game I’ve had on my radar for a while now, so I’m super excited for its release this week. The Ascent is currently labeled as an Xbox exclusive, so it will only be available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC at launch. It will even bee free on Day One through Xbox Game Pass.
The Coalition Unreal Engine 5 Tech Demo Videos Released - News

The Coalition, the first-party Xbox Game Studios developer behind Gears 5, has released a video of its Alpha Point technical demo running on an early access version of Epic Games' Unreal Engine 5, as well as a character rendering test video. Both demos were captured on an Xbox Series X.
Apex Legends Season 10 Adding Warzone Inspired Feature

Apex Legends Season 10 is coming quickly, and Respawn Entertainment is starting to give fans more information on what to expect when it arrives. Earlier this week, EA confirmed that fans can expect to see a change to the World's Edge map. We probably won't have concrete details on those changes until EA Play Live, but the unofficial Apex Legends News Twitter account has spotted a potential change in some of the media Respawn has already released. Apparently, the World's Edge map might be getting cable cars, in a manner similar to Call of Duty: Warzone. That could make for an interesting addition!
Three excellent Xbox games are now free to play

This week’s Xbox Free Play Days titles include games about slaughter, survival, and simians. There’s an excellent lineup of freebies available to Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers this weekend. First up is Ubisoft’s stylish ‘Art of Battle’ combat game, For Honor. The game is often overlooked...
Pokemon Unite now available on Nintendo Switch

Fans can experience Pokémon’s first strategic team battle game, Pokémon UNITE, available now for Nintendo Switch systems. The Pokémon Company International has also shared a new launch trailer for prospective battlers on the official Pokémon UNITE YouTube channel. Today also marks the launch of Pokémon UNITE’s first season, “Welcome to Aeos Island!” Players can unlock rewards through the in-game battle pass by completing both daily and weekly missions. Additionally, players who purchase the premium pass can earn exclusive prizes. Pokémon UNITE will become available in September 2021 on mobile devices. Cross-platform play between Nintendo Switch and mobile devices will come later, which will allow players on both platforms to compete against and play with each other.
Amazon’s MMO New World overtakes Warzone on Twitch

Amazon’s new Massively Multiplayer Online game New World seems to getting off to a good start as it was able to rack up more than half a million viewers, easily beating out Warzone and other top games or categories. New World is the latest game from Amazon Games Studio and...
Why World of Warcraft players are leaving for FFXIV

Is World of Warcraft dying? You know, it's funny — I've been playing WoW on and off since the game launched in 2004. I've tallied over 10,000 hours of playtime in the game, going from hunting server-first boss kills and raid achievements in my youth to more casual high-end scheduled raids in my work-addled adulthood. I'd scoff at media types writing stories about "WoW killers" and hyperbolic articles talking about WoW dying, only for it to defy expiry date expectations time and time again. This time, however, something feels a bit different.
The eFootball 2022 Reveal Was a Massive Disappointment

After Konami released ‘New Football Game Online Performance Test’, many fans around the world were worried. Not only did it look underwhelming but the sluggish gameplay also created a sense of uncertainty amongst its followers. Due to the number of messages littered throughout the game telling players that it was not representative of the final product, many dismissed the demo. However, now that the full reveal has dropped, have Konami eased concerns?
New World Twitch Drops - How to Earn Free In-game Goodies

New World is no stranger to character customization, giving players a plethora of options from which they can choose as they uncover more of what Aeternum has to offer. But if you find yourself wanting to go the extra mile or are simply looking for something that's particularly flashy, Twitch Drops are also an avenue worth considering.
Cyberpunk 2077 Ranks As Most Downloaded PS4 Game In June Following Sony Reinstatement

Cyberpunk 2077 is notorious for game-breaking bugs and poor performance. These issues have caused the game to be unavailable to PlayStation 4 owners until recently. However, these problems do not seem to have deterred eager consumers. Cyberpunk 2077 was the most downloaded game on the PlayStation 4 during June 2021 in the United States and Europe.
- Kin's Chronicle Demo v.0.35 - Game demo - Download

This is a demo for Kin's Chronicle, an RPG by flashdim. Delve into winding caverns, climb creepy towers, and find shortcuts in devious labyrinths. Sneak past traps and wandering enemies if you can, or dash right through and heal up later! Keep your eyes peeled, and find the gear and relics that will help you to solve the mystery of the broken world. Pummel baddies in classic Role-Playing Game style with tons of attacks and spells. Use combat Finesse abilities to slow your enemies down and create an opening for a massive meteor spell! But if they can't take the heat... Jealous of that special ability the Giant Carnivorous Plant used that nearly knocked everyone out? Convince him to join you, and use it on your enemies! There will be 70+ beasts, spirits, and mythological creatures you can collect and add to your team! Gather as many wanderers as you can to help your cause, each with their own levels and abilities. Final version includes:150+ Spells and skills 720+ Craftable weapons and arm.
The Witcher: Monster Slayer is Finally Out for Android and iOS

Nearly 10 months after its first announcement, The Witcher: Monster Slayer is finally out for Android and iOS. Spokko, a member of the CDPR family, has released the game, and it is available on both platforms. For those wondering, the game is a location-based AR RPG, and if this does not ring a bell, it uses the same formula that Pokémon GO used. Of course, the game itself is different, but this is your chance to live your dream as a WItcher.
Atari Announces Modernized Food Fight Remake Featuring Online Multiplayer to Launch First on Atari VCS in Early 2022; Releasing Later on Consoles and PC

Sloppy Joes and Juicy Lucys Around the World - Get Set for Messy Multiplayer Antics in Remake of the Atari Arcade and 7800 Classic. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / Atari® - one of the world's most iconic consumer brands and interactive entertainment producers - today announced a new, built-from-the-ground-up remake of the beloved classic Atari arcade game Food Fight. Developed in partnership with Mega Cat Studios and launching early next year, Food Fight features familiar faces from the seminal favorite, reimagined as a premium game with modern 3D graphics, charming new characters, and updated gameplay mechanics with online multiplayer support.
Shroud Believes New World Could Find Success Over WoW and Final Fantasy 14 in One Big Way

New World is an upcoming MMO that is--at long last--going to be released by the team at Amazon Game Studios in a little over a month. And while the MMO space is always a hard one to find new players, it sounds like the game could looking to fill a niche where other titans of the genre have failed. According to popular Twitch streamer, if all goes well, MMO, New World, could be that exact game that wins over those who never were compelled by World of Warcraft or Final Fantasy XIV.

