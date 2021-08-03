Cancel
Cruise sued after intoxicated customer wrecks car, becomes quadriplegic

By Nicholas Malfitano
pennrecord.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA – A New Jersey cruise passenger who collided with another driver while under the influence of alcohol, after disembarking from a ship owned by a Chicago-based cruise line, now seeks to levy liability against the line for the injuries he suffered which have left him a quadriplegic. Spirit Cruises,...

