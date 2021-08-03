Just before CDC's eviction moratorium expires, landlord group seeks to stay PHRC action until Pittsburgh suit concludes
PITTSBURGH – On the eve of the Center for Disease Control’s eviction moratorium order’s expiration, a landlord advocacy group is seeking an injunction to stay any formal action related to the City of Pittsburgh’s temporary eviction measure enacted during the COVID-19 pandemic – until its pending lawsuit against both the City and its City Council is resolved.pennrecord.com
