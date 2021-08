In the event of a tie for first, second and/or third place at the 2021 Olympics golf tournaments, those medals will be settled via sudden-death playoff. For example, if two players are tied for first place after 72 holes, those players will square off in the sudden-death playoff until the winner is decided, earning the gold medal, and the loser getting the silver. Then, if there were a tie for third place, another playoff would be completed to decide who wins the bronze medal.