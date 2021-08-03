Wazdan debuts in Italy alongside Tuko Productions
Casino games supplier Wazdan looks forward to debuting its product portfolio in Italy after partnering with local aggregator, Tuko Productions. The deal will see Tuko Productions – which has been live in Italy since 2016 – offer over 40 of Wazdan’s titles on its THS aggregation platform, including 9 Lions, Larry the Leprechaun, Magic Stars 3, Sizzling 777 Deluxe, and Black Horse Deluxe. The integration will also allow third-party suppliers to be easily integrated and enter the Italian market.casinobeats.com
