Wazdan debuts in Italy alongside Tuko Productions

By Craig Davies
casinobeats.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCasino games supplier Wazdan looks forward to debuting its product portfolio in Italy after partnering with local aggregator, Tuko Productions. The deal will see Tuko Productions – which has been live in Italy since 2016 – offer over 40 of Wazdan’s titles on its THS aggregation platform, including 9 Lions, Larry the Leprechaun, Magic Stars 3, Sizzling 777 Deluxe, and Black Horse Deluxe. The integration will also allow third-party suppliers to be easily integrated and enter the Italian market.

#Italy#Casino Games#Lions#Black Horse Deluxe#Italian#Tuko Productions#Hold The Jackpot
