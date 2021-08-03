Cancel
Investment firm Carlyle is giving 50 employees a total of $2 million for driving diversity, equity, and inclusion

By Kate Duffy
Co-chief executive officer of Carlyle, Kewsong Lee.

John Lamparski/Getty Images

  • Carlyle is giving money to more than 50 employees who have driven diversity, equity, and inclusion.
  • The private equity firm is awarding the employees a total of $2 million, it told Bloomberg.
  • The award is on top of the employee's normal bonuses, Carlyle said.
Carlyle is awarding a total of $2 million to more than 50 employees who have focused on driving diversity, equity, and inclusion in the company, Bloomberg first reported on Monday.

The employees receiving the money included executives and other staff members from all over the world, Carlyle told Bloomberg.

The company wants to "reward a group of employees who have gone above and beyond," Sandra Horbach, managing director and co-head of US buyout and growth at Carlyle , told Bloomberg in an interview.

"It's not about the dollars here, it's about the recognition, and celebrating contributions while inspiring others to stand up to take more of a leadership role in driving DE&I," she said.

The payout is on top of employees' regular bonuses, Carlyle told Bloomberg.

Read more: Just 3% of private equity giant Carlyle's US senior staffers are Black, Insider can reveal. The firm recently said it's tying employee bonuses to hiring more diverse workers.

Carlyle told the 50 employees about the money on Monday. They were chosen out of almost 200 people nominated by colleagues.

One employee who received the award was Jay Sammons, global head of consumer, media, and retail, who founded a LGBTQ community group for staff at Carlyle about 10 years ago, Bloomberg reported. Sammons has also focused on investment opportunities with women-owned businesses, according to the publication.

The private equity firm wants to expand the amount of money given to eligible employees in the coming years, it told Bloomberg.

Carlyle confirmed the awards to Insider in an email.

Insider first reported in May on the establishment of the firm's DEI Incentive Program, as well as other similarly-focused initiatives like tying inclusive leadership to executive compensation or managing director promotions .

