Jerry Carl co-sponsored bill to give veterans free access to national parks passes House unanimously

By Beth Cann
altoday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRep. Jerry Carl announced that he had cosponsored bipartisan legislation to give veterans and Gold Star families lifetime free access to national parks, ALreporter.com reported. The bill has passed the U.S. House of Representatives unanimously. “Our service members and Gold Star Families have paid the ultimate sacrifice to keep our...

