The National Science Foundation (NSF) has awarded a $478,980 to University of Colorado and the Wildfire Research (WiRē) Center to collaborate on a grant that includes researchers from the University of Alaska Anchorage, Northern Arizona University, and the Tanana Chiefs Conference to work on the four-year project, Socio-ecological considerations for sustainAble Fuel treatments to Reduce wildfire Risk (SAFRR). The project team, led by University of Alaska researcher Dr. Jennifer Schmidt, will assess fuel treatments as a strategy to reduce wildfire risk in the boreal forest of Alaska and western Canada. The project is funded by NSF’s Navigating the New Artic program.