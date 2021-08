The Xbox series X launched eight months ago, but since then production of the Microsoft’s next-generation console has slowed to a crawl. Ongoing supply chain problems and a global shortage of semiconductors have constrained supply of everything from games consoles to electric toothbrushes.While the cheaper and less powerful Xbox series S is easier to find in UK stores, the flagship Xbox series X console is sold out everywhere. The few consoles that make it to the shelves sell out quickly too, which is why we’ve started this Xbox series X stock tracker.If you’re want to know where to buy an Xbox series X today, we’ve got you covered. We’ll update you with stock drops as and when they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates.Read more:Where to buy a PS5 in the UKBest games consoles 2021: How to choosePS5 launch: Is it better than the Xbox series X?Is the Xbox Game Pass worth the money?PS5 stock updates UK – live: Tracking major retailersCheck stock from UK Xbox series X retailers below: Microsoft StoreBoxAmazonGameSmyths ToysCurrys PC WorldJohn Lewis & PartnersArgosAsdaAOShopToVeryBTEEEbuyerSimply Games