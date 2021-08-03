Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

NCAA’s “Constitutional Convention” Resounds With Echoes Of the Past

By Kevin Kinder
bluegoldnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing a decade of turbulence and fights for individual rights against a lordly overseer, which included numerous internecine fights and contention between constituents of widely varying interests and wants (not to mention wealth), a new set of governing rules were laid out and implemented. Or … wait … is scheduled to be created.

bluegoldnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Madison
Person
Alexander Hamilton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Constitutional Convention#College Athletics#Ncaa Constitution#Association#Ncaa Divisions#Divisions Ii#Division I#Sec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Ethics
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Charleston, SCThe Post and Courier

CSU's Barnes nominated for NCAA Woman of the Year

Charleston Southern women’s cross country and track and field athlete Taylor Barnes has been named a nominee for the NCAA Woman of the Year award. Barnes, a two-time all-Big South selection in cross country and three-time all-academic recipient, was named the conference’s outdoor track and field scholar-athlete of the year after posting a 4.00 grade-point average while majoring in public health.
College SportsDetroit Free Press

NCAA to convene constitutional convention to propose dramatic changes to college athletics

The NCAA announced Friday it will convene a constitutional convention in November in an effort to dramatically alter the future of college athletics. The organization has been confronted with a number of major changes just in this calendar year with approval of athletes being able to monetize their name, image and likeness, the proposal to increase the College Football Playoff to 12 teams and Oklahoma and Texas moving to the Southeastern Conference.
College SportsInside Higher Ed

Report: NCAA Inequitably Reliant on Men’s Basketball

An external review of gender equity in the National Collegiate Athletic Association, released Tuesday, describes the college sports governing body as highly financially reliant on its Division I men’s basketball tournament and rife with gender disparities as a result. The NCAA commissioned the review in March when it faced renewed...
College Sportsbluegoldnews.com

WVU A.D. Shane Lyons Part 11 – Alston Supreme Court Case

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Many significant issues have thundered across the college athletic sky this year. One-time transfers with immediate eligibility was opened starting April 15. A student-athlete’s ability to profit off his or her Name, Image and Likeness began July 1. And on July 27, Big 12 members Oklahoma and Texas applied for admission to the SEC, likely starting another conference realignment tsunami.
College SportsPosted by
Axios

The NCAA's summer of change

The college sports landscape has changed more this summer than at any other point in history, as the NCAA grapples with new rules and shifting power dynamics. The state of play: When NCAA competition resumes this fall, everyone involved — from student-athletes and coaches, to universities and fans — will be entering a new world.
College Sportssportswar.com

That's just it. There is no conference designation by the NCAA

Other than what is defined in the 2020-21 NCAA DI Manual. In fact, it even spells out what a group of schools must fulfill in order to be officially recognized by the NCAA as a conference and requirements the group needs to satisfy in order to receive an automatic bid for NCAA sponsored postseason tournaments.
Morgantown, WVbluegoldnews.com

WVU Football Transfer First Impressions

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia head football coach Neal Brown got his first fall camp on-field look on Friday at a number of transfers who are expected to help his squad during the 2021 season. While cautioning that the group still has a good bit of work to do in assimilating the schemes and learning the ropes at their respective positions, WVU’s third-year head coach was cautiously optimistic that all will be able to provide help during the upcoming campaign.
NFLRoll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Jalen Hurts on the move?

Last night via CBS Sports, this little tidbit blew up, re: Deshaun Watson trade rumors. It’s no secret that Watson is unhappy in Houston. After enduring more sacks than any NFL quarterback the last five years, why wouldn’t he be? The Texans and their genius coaching and managerial staff (Oh, wait. Sorry. That was the same guy last season) did not prioritize offensive line personnel or efficient playcalling (and thus his health) for the first five years of his career. But, after there was a change in coaches last season, and Watson was freed from Houston’s overreliance on slow-developing play-action plays, for the first time in his career Watson left games with as clean a jersey as he was apt to get — overall Watson took 12 sacks in 11 games down the stretch, and had a 7.6% sack rate for the season (which was still far above league average).
Morgantown, WVbluegoldnews.com

Top Questions For WVU As Fall Camp Begins

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Every football team opens preseason practice with a variety of questions, and as the Mountaineers begin fall camp on Friday, there are certainly issues to ponder, both big and small. Here is a look at a few of those:. Roster Watch – Each year the most basic...
Soccerbluegoldnews.com

WVU Women Narrow Selection For Top Spot In Big 12 Preseason Soccer Poll

The West Virginia University women’s soccer team has been selected to finish first in the 2021 Big 12 Soccer Preseason Poll, narrowly edging out defending champion TCU. Earning the top spot in the Big 12 poll for the eighth time in the last nine seasons, the Mountaineers received five first-place votes and 74 points to top TCU by one point (73). Oklahoma State (64), Texas Tech (56) and Texas (52) rounded out the top five. The Horned Frogs nabbed four of the other first place votes, while Texas garnered one.
Morgantown, WVbluegoldnews.com

WVU Opens Fall Football Camp

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A sunny, hot day greeted the Mountaineer football team for its first day of preseason practice in preparation for the 2021 season. “It was a good first day,” stated Neal Brown, who is heading into his third season leading the Mountaineers. “Basically, it was flag football on day one. It’s hard to tell much until we get some pads on, but I thought our guys had really good energy.”
College SportsNBC4 Columbus

NCAA will convene a constitutional convention to transform collegiate model

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (WCMH) — The NCAA Board of Governors will convene a constitutional convention to propose a transformation of the collegiate model to more effectively meet the needs of current and future college athletes, the institution announced Friday. The announcement comes one day after the Southeastern Conference formally invited the...
College SportsCBS Sports

Overhaul of NCAA to begin with constitutional convention in November

The bureaucratic wheels of the NCAA are officially in motion toward a massive change in the governance of college sports as the NCAA's Board of Governors announced Friday it will hold a "special constitutional convention in November" amid calls for a reduction in the NCAA's role by its own president, Mark Emmert.
College SportsBoston Globe

NCAA Board of Governors to start reform with constitutional convention

The NCAA Board of Governors Friday called for a constitutional convention in November, the first step toward launching dramatic reform in how the sprawling, multibillion-dollar enterprise of college sports is governed for years to come. In the wake of a stinging loss in the Supreme Court and radical changes to the way athletes can be compensated —- and with College Football Playoff expansion and major conference realignment already in motion — the NCAA said it wants to “reimagine” how it manages the needs of its more than 450,000 athletes. “The goal is to make sure that we can align authority and responsibilities, get that right between campuses and the conferences and the national level,” NCAA president Mark Emmert said in a brief teleconference with reporters. That begins with examining the NCAA’s very foundation, a six-article constitution that lays out the association’s purpose, principles and general policies. Action on proposed changes to the constitution is expected to be taken at the NCAA’s January convention. A 22-person Constitution Review Committee with university presidents, conference commissioners, athletics directors, and students from the more than 1,100 member schools in Divisions 1, 2, and 3 will be created to redraft the constitution. The committee will be appointed in August after each division nominates candidates.

Comments / 0

Community Policy