San Francisco, CA

AccuWeather Forecast: Rising highs today, fire threat building across Sierra

Posted by 
ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 5 days ago

Our morning begins cloudy near the Coast with areas of light drizzle to clear Inland. Temperatures cooled compared to yesterday morning, lower to upper 50s. A compressed marine layer will produce more areas of fog this morning.

VIDEO: ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your AccuWeather forecast

Low clouds return to the Coast quicker this morning. Afternoon highs warm the most Inland thanks to the faster sunshine. Expect 60s near the Coast, 70s around the Bay, 80s for North and South Bays and 90s Inland.

Clouds return to more areas tonight with more drizzle possible. Lows return to the 50s.

Wednesday and Beyond:

Are you ready for a ride through our remaining forecast? A roller coaster of high temperatures takes over tomorrow as heat eases.

Highs spike again above average Friday and return to average this weekend.

Critical fire conditions elevate Thursday across the Sierra, including Lake Tahoe.

FIRE WEATHER WATCH : 10a.m. to 10p.m. Thursday

WATCH LIVE: Track real-time temps, air quality in Bay Area

Temperatures:

Concord: 93/56

Fremont: 78/55

Oakland: 75/55

Redwood City: 79/56

San Francisco: 67/54

San Jose: 80/56

San Rafael: 85/54

Santa Rosa: 84/50

Coast:

TODAY: Partly Sunny

Highs: 62 - 69 Degrees

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Drizzle

Lows: 52 - 54 Degrees

North Bay:

TODAY: Sunny, Breezy South

Highs: 83 - 88 Degrees

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Fog

Lows: 50 - 55 Degrees

East Bay:

TODAY: Sunny, Breezy North

Highs: 70 - 78 Degrees

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy

Lows: 54 - 57 Degrees

Inland East Bay:

TODAY: Sunny, Breezy Delta

Highs: 89 - 96 Degrees

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy

Lows: 53 - 58 Degrees

Peninsula:

TODAY: Sunny

Highs: 71 - 79 Degrees

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy

Lows: 53 - 57 Degrees

South Bay:

TODAY: Sunny

Highs: 77 - 86 Degrees

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy

Lows: 53 - 57 Degrees

ABC7 News Bay Area

