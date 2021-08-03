AccuWeather Forecast: Rising highs today, fire threat building across Sierra
Our morning begins cloudy near the Coast with areas of light drizzle to clear Inland. Temperatures cooled compared to yesterday morning, lower to upper 50s. A compressed marine layer will produce more areas of fog this morning. VIDEO: ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your AccuWeather forecast Low clouds return to the Coast quicker this morning. Afternoon highs warm the most Inland thanks to the faster sunshine. Expect 60s near the Coast, 70s around the Bay, 80s for North and South Bays and 90s Inland. Clouds return to more areas tonight with more drizzle possible. Lows return to the 50s. Wednesday and Beyond: Are you ready for a ride through our remaining forecast? A roller coaster of high temperatures takes over tomorrow as heat eases. Highs spike again above average Friday and return to average this weekend. Critical fire conditions elevate Thursday across the Sierra, including Lake Tahoe. FIRE WEATHER WATCH : 10a.m. to 10p.m. Thursday WATCH LIVE: Track real-time temps, air quality in Bay Area Temperatures: Concord: 93/56 Fremont: 78/55 Oakland: 75/55 Redwood City: 79/56 San Francisco: 67/54 San Jose: 80/56 San Rafael: 85/54 Santa Rosa: 84/50 Coast: TODAY: Partly Sunny Highs: 62 - 69 Degrees TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Drizzle Lows: 52 - 54 Degrees North Bay: TODAY: Sunny, Breezy South Highs: 83 - 88 Degrees TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Fog Lows: 50 - 55 Degrees East Bay: TODAY: Sunny, Breezy North Highs: 70 - 78 Degrees TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy Lows: 54 - 57 Degrees Inland East Bay: TODAY: Sunny, Breezy Delta Highs: 89 - 96 Degrees TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy Lows: 53 - 58 Degrees Peninsula: TODAY: Sunny Highs: 71 - 79 Degrees TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy Lows: 53 - 57 Degrees South Bay: TODAY: Sunny Highs: 77 - 86 Degrees TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy Lows: 53 - 57 Degrees
