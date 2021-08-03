YouTube Gold: Sampson vs. Sabonis

This is a really fascinating clip featuring a very young Ralph Sampson vs. a very young Arvidas Sabonis. We never got to see either of these guys truly live up to their potential. Sampson had some good years before injuries limited his mobility and while Sabonis was drafted in 1986, the same year Johnny Dawkins was taken out of Duke by San Antonio, he was not allowed to play in the West until the Soviet Union fell. He spent six years in Spain before Portland took a chance on him despite his own serious injuries.