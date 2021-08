AMMON- The City of Ammon is bringing back Ammon Days after a short break thanks to the pandemic. The event will occur this Saturday, August 7 and will last from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Ammon Days will have over 50 vendors, children’s activities, helicopter rides in the East Idaho News helicopter, a dunk tank, giant slip n’ slides, face painting, free snacks and more!