Eiza Gonzalez starring in Maria Felix biopic

Gregory Peck is one of the biggest actors in Hollywood history, starring in iconic films like Roman Holiday and To Kill a Mockingbird. His prolific career ran from 1941, when he made his debut in the play The Doctor's Dilemma, to 1998, when he retired from acting after appearing in the miniseries Moby Dick. Five years later, he died in his sleep from bronchopneumonia at the age of 87 in 2003. While Peck lives on through his prolific performances that generation after generation have come to watch, now, there's another way his legacy is continuing. His grandson, Ethan Peck, is following in his footsteps. The actor has already taken on some major TV roles, and he's got more where they came from. To see where you might've seen Gregory Peck's lookalike grandson before and where you might see him next, read on.