Eiza Gonzalez starring in Maria Felix biopic

By Celebretainment
The Sanford Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEiza Gonzalez is to star in and produce a biopic about Mexican film icon Maria Felix. The 'I Care a Lot' actress has partnered with director Matthew Heineman and Felix's estate to bring her story to life. Thank you for reading!. Please log in, or sign up for a new...

