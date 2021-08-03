Earliest Planting, Final Planting Dates

Oomycete hyphae slice plant surfaces with a knife-like cutting action to invade underlying host cells. As the world’s population grows, safeguarding food supplies is a key challenge of the twenty-first century. Harvests are frequently lost owing to plant diseases caused by fungi and oomycetes1, two large classes of eukaryotic microbial plant pathogens that have similar morphologies and infection strategies2. Pathogens of both classes can breach obstinate plant surface barriers during infection, so understanding this crucial step in the infection process might identify weaknesses that could be targeted to reduce the toll of these pathogens on crops. However, whereas fungi have evolved specialized infection cells — true appressoria — that develop on host surfaces from germinating spores, are melanized, and generate enormous internal turgor pressures to puncture host cuticles using penetration hyphae that emerge from the appressorial base3, the biomechanics of oomycete plant invasion are poorly understood. Oomycetes often form appressorial-like swellings, but these are small and unmelanized, and likely do not generate high turgor pressures4,5. How, then, do oomycetes breach host plants? In this issue of Nature Microbiology, Bronkhorst and colleagues describe how three important Phytophthora species of oomycetes (P. infestans, P. palmivora and P. capsici) dispense with appressorial structures entirely and rely instead on a remarkable invasion strategy involving hyphae that slice through plant surfaces like a knife6.
