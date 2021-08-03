Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Bolivia’s lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

By Syndicated Content
hot96.com
 4 days ago

LA PAZ (Reuters) – Bolivia’s Lake Poopo was once a fountain of life for local inhabitants, who fished from its teeming waters and farmed along its banks. Now it is a desert. Scientists say the one-time lake, which sprawls across Bolivia’s sun-drenched, high-altitude altiplano, has fallen victim to decades of...

hot96.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bolivia#Drought#Refill#Weather#Irrigation#La Paz#Reuters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Science
Related
Agriculturemarketresearchtelecast.com

The richest state in Brazil dries up

“If I step on it, is it going to bite me?” Asks, curious, little Rafael, 3 years old. Her mother, Graziela Reinolde, 37, says no. “It’s dead, leave it there,” she says, looking at the dried carcass of the crab that catches her son’s attention. Around him, many things also seem dead. Like the weir on the small rural farm that the family rents, where the cracked earth now houses the remains of fish that have long had nowhere to swim. Or part of the orange grove on which they live, but whose dehydrated leaves are closed in an attempt to conserve the little moisture that still remains. In the rural area of ​​Estrela D’Oeste, in the northwest of the state of São Paulo, it has not rained for months. “It is the worst drought I have seen in my more than 30 years of life in the countryside,” says Patriarch Antônio Reinolde, 43, the third generation of his family who dedicates himself to the land.
PharmaceuticalsUS News and World Report

Bolivia's Indigenous Raise Concern Over 'Missing' Vaccines

URU CHIPAYA, Bolivia (Reuters) - On Bolivia's high desert plains of Uru Chipaya, Fausto Lopez donned his best clothes, excited to finally receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Lopez and his wife Petronila Mollo went to the main square, where a mass inoculation was planned after the government said it would deliver a batch of single-dose Johnson & Johnson Janssen vaccines to the remote indigenous community.
WildlifePhys.org

Scientists identify five new plant species in Bolivia

Scientists have identified five new plant species in the Bolivian Andes. The species are all part of the genus Jacquemontia, which are twining or trailing plants with pretty blue flowers. With rapid biodiversity loss taking place across South America and worldwide, identifying plant species is a vital step towards protecting...
Agricultureglobalconstructionreview.com

Rosatom pours concrete for Bolivia’s first reactor

Rosatom has broken ground on Bolivia’s first nuclear reactor, a research facility in the city of El Alto. The reactor is part of a $350m plan to build a Centre for Nuclear Technology Research and Development (CNTRD) in the city, on the western outskirts of the capital, La Paz (see further reading).
WildlifeWired

Cities Aren't the Wildlife 'Deserts' Scientists Once Feared

This story originally appeared on Yale Environment 360 and is part of the Climate Desk collaboration. Last year, as billions of people around the globe were in coronavirus lockdown, students of Queens College ecologist Bobby Habig discovered a bobcat roaming around the Bronx River in New York City, better known for its recent past as an open sewer and repository for automobile tires and rusted chassis than as a habitat for elusive wildcats. In January, a snowy owl, native to Canada’s Arctic tundra, touched down in Central Park for the first time in 130 years and spent more than a month supplementing its usual diet of boreal lemmings with choice urban fare such as mice and rats. For weeks a coyote was spotted in the Ramble, a 37-acre “wilderness” of rocky crags and hilly forest in the heart of Central Park.
Agriculturegcaptain.com

Argentina’s Soybean Super-Highway is Drying Up

Snaking its way through thousands of miles of South American rainforest and pampas and past sprawling soybean and corn farms, the Parana River is the main thoroughfare for Argentine commerce. Some 80% of the country’s crop exports flow through its muddy waters en route to the Atlantic Ocean. So when...
Public Healthhealthing.ca

Doctor spends six months on frontlines of Bolivia's COVID fight

When Dr. Ivar Mendez returned home, he found a different kind of pandemic waiting for him. Mendez, Saskatchewan’s provincial head of surgery, left the province in January to spend six months in Bolivia, his home country, as it was battered by COVID-19. Once there, he used virtual care technologies he pioneered in Saskatchewan to save lives.
Americasmarketresearchtelecast.com

Is a ‘Latin American EU’ possible? Mexico’s proposal to replace the OAS with an independent body receives support from Bolivia and Venezuela

Bolivia and Venezuela supported the recent proposal by Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to replace the Organization of American States (OAS) with an independent body. Last Saturday, López Obrador proposed “build something like the European Union”, but “attached” to the history, reality and identities of the countries of Latin...
Astronomymarketresearchtelecast.com

Earth’s rotation slows down: what are the consequences?

Since the Earth originated 4.5 billion years, little by little, his rotation slowed down. Although that is not noticeable throughout life, this slow but inexorable brake has as a clear consequence the lengthening of the days. However, this phenomenon could also be connected with the oxygenation of the earth’s atmosphere.
Foreign Policyamericanmilitarynews.com

China threatens US after Biden approves his 1st US arms sale to Taiwan

On Wednesday, the U.S. announced its approval for the first arms sale to Taiwan under President Joe Biden, which would include 40 new mobile artillery vehicles for the island. China responded with threats of “counter-measures” against the U.S. On Thursday, a press account for China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs tweeted,...
EntertainmentPosted by
PRX

The only known photos from Hiroshima taken on Aug. 6, 1945

Yoshito Matsushige took the only known photographs of Hiroshima, Japan, on Aug. 6, 1945, after the United States dropped an atomic bomb on the city during World War II. Nearly half a century later, Matsushige told his story to Max McCoy, a reporter visiting Hiroshima from Kansas. McCoy speaks with The World's host Marco Werman about the photographer who captured the devastation on film that day.
Agriculturetheedgemarkets.com

China’s ban on Taiwan pineapples backfires as new buyers step in

(Aug 6): China’s surprise ban on pineapple imports from Taiwan five months ago was widely viewed as an attempt to undermine President Tsai Ing-wen’s standing with a political constituency. Trade data show the move has produced anything but the desired effect. First-half numbers collected by Taiwan’s Council of Agriculture show...
Environmentwatchers.news

Strong earthquake swarm at underwater volcano near Mayotte

A strong long-period earthquake activity (LP) was registered at a newly-discovered underwater volcano near Mayotte starting at 16:33 UTC on July 31, 2021. A total of 186 LP earthquakes were recorded in three separate swarms, each associated with a very long-period earthquake (VLP), the Mayotte Volcanological and Seismological Monitoring Network (REVOSIMA) reports.
Sciencewashingtonnewsday.com

Researchers call the Lambda COVID variant a “potential threat to human society.”

Researchers call the Lambda COVID variant a “potential threat to human society.”. Concerns have been raised about the threat posed by the Lambda variation of COVID-19, which may be more vaccination resistant than the original virus. Three changes in Lambda’s spike protein allow it withstand neutralization by vaccine-induced antibodies, according...
ChinaPosted by
98.7 WFGR

Did You Receive a Strange Package in the Mail?

About a year ago, everyone was receiving packets of seeds in the mail from China. I never received one and felt left out. Yesterday, in my mailbox, there was a small white envelope that arrived. A very strange piece of mail. I didn't remember ordering anything recently. When I looked...

Comments / 0

Community Policy