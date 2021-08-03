Dave Rosenthal joins Boise State Public Radio

Dave Rosenthal has joined Boise State Public Radio as managing editor of the Mountain West News Bureau, which is a public media news collaboration across several Western states. The participating stations are Boise State Public Radio, KUNC (based in Greeley, Colorado), Wyoming Public Media (based in Laramie, Wyoming), KUNR (based in Reno, Nevada), KUNM (based in Albuquerque, New Mexico) and Nevada Public Radio (based in Las Vegas, Nevada). Rosenthal is described as an experienced editor who has guided other Regional Journalism Collaborations (RJCs), such as Side Effects Public Media (2018-21) and Great Lakes Today (2016-18). Previously, he worked at the Baltimore Sun, where he led several editorial sections, including the investigative reporting unit. His team and other Sun staffers were named as finalists for the Pulitzer Prize in 2016. Rosenthal expressed his excitement for joining the radio collaborative in the announcement.