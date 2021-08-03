Cancel
Alexandria, MN

LeRoy Aker

Echo Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeroy George Aker, age 83, of Alexandria, passed away Thursday, July 29 in Backus, MN. He was born to Alvin and Jennie Aker on December 7, 1937, in St. Cloud, MN. Leroy was baptized and confirmed at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in McKinley Township. He graduated from Backus High School in 1956. He was married to the love of his life, Sharen (Martin) on July 9, 1960. They shared their life together for 61 years. Leroy’s career as a lineman started with Martin Engineering. He finished his distinguished 43-year career as a lineman with Ottertail Power Company.

