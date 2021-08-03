Cancel
Financial Reports

Conocophillips posts 90% rise in profit on higher prices, output

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Conocophillips on Tuesday posted a second-quarter profit that nearly doubled from the first, helped by higher oil and gas prices and production. Adjusted earnings rose to $1.72 billion, or $1.27 per share, in the second quarter, from $902 million, or 69 cents per share, in the first. (Reporting...

