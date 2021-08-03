Cancel
Infineon CEO warms to idea of TSMC plant in Germany

By Lisa Pauline Mattackal
Metro International
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (Reuters) -Infineon Chief Executive Reinhard Ploss on Tuesday supported the idea of Taiwan Semiconductor (TSMC) building a chip fabrication plant in Germany, expressing a clear preference for its technology over that of Intel. “It would be an interesting idea to have TSMC in Germany,” Ploss told reporters, while declining...

