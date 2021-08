On Monday night the Northfield School Board voted to authorize the proposed health protocols to begin the 2021-22 school. year. As of today, anyone ages 2 years or older, regardless of vaccination status, must wear a mask when inside a school or another district building, or on a school bus. Additionally, any member of the district faculty, staff or student body who tests positive for Covid-19 will have to quarantine for at least ten days and will only be able to return under specified guidelines.