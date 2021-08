The number of outbreak cases has been increasing at a rapid pace in Provincetown. As of today, more than 250 people are ill in the state after being exposed to the virus. Since the 4th of July, the number of cases reported in Provincetown has been increasing at a rapid pace. In some cases, those infected were vaccinated against the virus. According to public health officials in Massachusetts, many new patients with coronavirus have arrived at area hospitals with symptoms consistent with the disease.