MOHO Stock Price Falls Over 30% Pre-Market: Why It Happened
The stock price of ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ: MOHO) fell by over 30% pre-market. This is why it happened. The stock price of ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ: MOHO) – an integrated solutions provider in the health and wellness market in China – fell by over 30% pre-market. Investors are responding negatively to ECMOHO announcing the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 10 million American Depositary Shares (ADSs) at an offering price of US$0.90 per ADS for gross proceeds to the company of US$9 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses payable by the company, and assuming the underwriter does not exercise the option to purchase additional ADSs.pulse2.com
