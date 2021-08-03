MOHO Stock Price Falls Over 30% Pre-Market: Why It Happened

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $25.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.38.