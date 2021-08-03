Cancel
MOHO Stock Price Falls Over 30% Pre-Market: Why It Happened

pulse2.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stock price of ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ: MOHO) fell by over 30% pre-market. This is why it happened. The stock price of ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ: MOHO) – an integrated solutions provider in the health and wellness market in China – fell by over 30% pre-market. Investors are responding negatively to ECMOHO announcing the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 10 million American Depositary Shares (ADSs) at an offering price of US$0.90 per ADS for gross proceeds to the company of US$9 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses payable by the company, and assuming the underwriter does not exercise the option to purchase additional ADSs.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moho#Stock Price#Working Capital#Ecmoho Limited Lrb#Saas#Aegis Capital
