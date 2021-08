As the U.S. Women’s Olympic basketball team continues its’ quest for a gold medal, A’ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces is continuing to lead the way. The U.S. women best France 93-82 early on Monday behind Wilson’s 22 points and seven rebounds. The U.S. ladies advanced to the quarterfinals with the win. Chelsea Gray of the Aces played 15 minutes in the game and contributed five points and two rebounds. The Americans’ opponent in the quarterfinals will be announced later today.