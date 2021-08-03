Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Walla Walla, WA

Notice to Creditors

By Email
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
 3 days ago

No. 21-4-00155-36 In re the Estates of:. The personal representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the probate and nonprobate assets of the decedent. Date of First Publication: August 3, 2021; Personal Representative: Cindy Pepiak;

www.union-bulletin.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Walla Walla, WA
Walla Walla County, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
Walla Walla, WA
Government
County
Walla Walla County, WA
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Creditors#Superior Court#Nonprobate#First Publication#Wsba
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...
Public SafetyNBC News

Former executive assistant files criminal complaint against Cuomo

A former executive assistant to Andrew Cuomo who previously alleged he reached under her blouse and groped her has filed a criminal complaint against the embattled New York governor. The woman, identified as "Executive Assistant #1" in state Attorney General Letitia James' blistering report that alleged multiple instances of sexual...
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

United becomes first major airline to mandate vaccines for employees

United Airlines will require its U.S. employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 this fall, becoming the first major airline to implement a vaccine mandate. The airline’s decision came as several corporations announced vaccine requirements for their employees to counter the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. "We know some...

Comments / 0

Community Policy