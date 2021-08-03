JSO: Man found stabbed to death in burning Jacksonville home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police are investigating after a man was found stabbed to death in a burning home Tuesday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

At 3 a.m., officers were called out to a home on Brooklyn Road near Avenue B for a possible arson investigation.

When firefighters put out the fire, crews found a man lying on the kitchen floor with multiple stab wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators are working to identify the man and are canvassing the neighborhood for potential witnesses.

According to police, the man was not home alone at the time of the incident.

“There’s always something on Brooklyn; another killing,” a neighbor who wanted to stay anonymous for safety reasons said. “My nephew got killed, my brother got killed, who’s next?”

The neighbor tells Action News Jax the death down the street feels personal. Her heart goes out to the victim’s family.

“I’ma tell the family I’m sorry for your loss because I had that; I know what y’all going through.”

Police say there were other people inside the house. Detectives are looking for witnesses and a suspect.

The neighbor Action News Jax spoke to says she’s praying police find the person responsible.

“They get him, and they lock him up and throw away the key and don’t let him out ever. That’s somebody’s child like I lost my child,” she said.

When asked if she feels safe in her own neighborhood, she told Action News Jax she relies on God to protect her.

Anyone with any information is asked to call JSO at (904) 630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at (866) 845 -TIPS.

