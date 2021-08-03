The price of hotel sustainability: willing-to-stay and willing-to-pay?

Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco is pleased to unveil a highly anticipated expansion, the launch of 19 newly designed private suites. With the introduction of the new suites, Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco has grown to offer 53 guest accommodations including 42 ultra-luxury suites and 11 one-of-a-kind private villas. Furthermore, for the first time, the full property will remain open for an extended season, allowing guests more time to enjoy these new accommodations and resort experiences through the fall and festive period. A highly unique and celebrated estate founded by Massimo and Chiara Ferragamo, Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco embodies Rosewood's A Sense of Place® philosophy, wherein the local sensibilities of the destination inspire the resort's many offerings. The resort's thoughtful expansion allows the opportunity for greater guest experiences while maintaining the intimate environment and high standard of service expected of Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco.