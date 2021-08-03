UM Chester River Health Foundation Hosts Blood Drive Amidst Blood Shortage Emergency

The Blood Bank of Delmarva (BBD) has declared a blood shortage emergency and is asking people across the state to donate blood to help replenish blood supplies. The Chester River Health Foundation is answering the call by holding its annual blood drive on Friday, August 20 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Donors register in the Conference Center at UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown; the blood draws will take place in BBD’s mobile van in the parking lot. The goal is to collect a minimum of 40 pints of all types of blood, including double red cells.