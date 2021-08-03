Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

UM Chester River Health Foundation Hosts Blood Drive Amidst Blood Shortage Emergency

By Shore Regional Health System
chestertownspy.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Blood Bank of Delmarva (BBD) has declared a blood shortage emergency and is asking people across the state to donate blood to help replenish blood supplies. The Chester River Health Foundation is answering the call by holding its annual blood drive on Friday, August 20 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Donors register in the Conference Center at UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown; the blood draws will take place in BBD’s mobile van in the parking lot. The goal is to collect a minimum of 40 pints of all types of blood, including double red cells.

chestertownspy.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Donors#Health System#Charity#Bbd#American#The Delmarva Blood Bank#Dbb#Iphone#Covid#Umms#Pharmacy#Social Work#Dentistry#State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Related
Madison, ALthemadisonrecord.com

Help summer blood shortages – give blood during LifeSouth’s Back to School Blood Drive

LifesSouth is in emergency need for blood donors, as the national blood shortage continues, and asks donors to help by donating blood during their Back to School Blood Drive. Blood donors who give blood at any LifeSouth donor center or bloodmobile Saturday, July 24 through Sunday, August 8 will help summer blood shortages, save lives, and receive a $20 e-gift card as a thank you for donating.
Andover, MAwhdh.com

Donors at Andover blood drive look to counter statewide shortage

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Andover residents turned out to a special blood drive Saturday to help a local boy and the thousands of others across the state in need of transfusions despite a recent shortage. The Red Cross of Massachusetts hosted the blood drive in honor of 3-year-old James Lino,...
Goldsboro, NCMount Olive Tribune

Blood drive planned

The Goldsboro-Wayne Branch of the NAACP, in partnership with the Red Cross, has scheduled a blood drive July 29 from 1-6 p.m. at Deeper Life Church Ministries in Goldsboro. The Red Cross needs all eligible blood donors and will offer an initial screening test to provide donors with insight into their sickle cell trait status. Additional free health screening includes checks of temperature, blood pressure, pulse rate and hemoglobin (iron) levels.
Public Healthazpbs.org

Nationwide blood shortage due to COVID-19

A blood shortage, nationwide, is impacting those who need blood. These people rely on this supply, however, blood drive cancellations due to COVID-19 made this lack of supply fall into the urgent category. Sue Thew, Communications Manager at Vitalant, joins us to discuss this blood shortage. “Right now we have...
Owensboro, KYOwensboro Messenger-Inquirer

WK Regional Blood Center struggling with blood shortage

Blood centers across the country have been experiencing shortages since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and, as the pandemic slows, the Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center is still struggling with a lack of donations. Janet Howard, the CEO of WKRBC, said they are usually busy about this time of...
Charitiestribuneledgernews.com

Emergency need for all blood types continues; The Times hosting blood drive

Jul. 28—In order to help with the ongoing need for blood donors, The Cullman Times is hosting a LifeSouth blood drive on Monday, Aug. 16. Blood donor turnout declines during the summer months, impacting the local blood supply as national blood shortages remain. LifeSouth Community Blood Centers urges the community to donate now.
Charitieswshu.org

Facing Blood Shortage, Red Cross Asks For Donations

The Connecticut Hospital Association and the American Red Cross want residents’ help to stem a nationwide blood shortage. The Red Cross said a spike in trauma cases, organ transplant and elective surgeries caused the blood supply to fall to critical levels. Jocelyn Hillard is the Regional Communications Director for the...
Sedalia, MOSedalia Democrat

Upcoming local blood drives

The American Red Cross continues to experience a severe blood shortage and donors of all blood types – especially type O and those giving platelets – are urged to make an appointment to give now. The Red Cross needs to collect more than 1,000 additional blood donations each day to...
Charlotte, NCPosted by
The Mint Hill Times

Renaissance Festival American Red Cross Hosting Blood Drive

CHARLOTTE, NC (July 26, 2021) — The American Red Cross and Carolina Renaissance Festival invite thy noble donors to roll up a sleeve and travel back in time at the fifth annual Carolina Renaissance Festival Blood Drive on Sunday, August 1, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Comfort Suites Lake Norman – Huntersville 14510 Boulder Park Dr. Huntersville, NC 28078.
Billings, MTPosted by
Q2 News

Vitalant to host 11th annual Billings Biggest Blood Drive

Vitalant in Billings will be hosting its 11th annual Billings Biggest Blood Donation event at its 1444 Grand Ave. location from Monday, July 26 through Friday, July 30. According to Vitalant, there is currently an urgent need for blood donations at this time. Tori Robbins, Vitalant communications manager, said Friday afternoon that the supply for blood is in a better position than what it was just months ago.
Charitiesadvantagenews.com

Emergency need for blood donations

The American Red Cross is putting out a call for blood donors, as there is now an emergency need. Blood donations recently have fallen short of hospital needs. The Red Cross has been distributing about 12 percent more blood products to hospitals across the United States compared to this time last year.
Habersham County, GAnowhabersham.com

AirLife in Baldwin to host blood drive July 24

On Saturday, July 24, Air Methods Corporation, operator of AirLife, will host a blood drive from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at its base at the Habersham County Airport. Blood donations will go to support the regional LifeSouth blood bank. “The summer is typically a tough time for blood collections....
Pasco, WAnbcrightnow.com

Lourdes Health hosting blood drive due to low blood supply August 9th

PASCO, WA- As the U.S. has seen a blood supply shortage during the pandemic- Lourdes Health will be partnering with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive August 9th. The blood drive will at Lourdes Medical Center Lourdes Health on Monday, Aug. 9, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., in the Farrelly Auditorium on the 4th floor.
Advocacykxoradio.com

Community Blood Drive

(Make your appointment now)....The Lifestream Community Blood Drive will be held next week. It will be held Friday, August 6th at Pioneers Memorial Hospital. Appointments are preferred. To schedule an appointment call 800-879-4484 or go online line to LStream.org. Donors will receive a Count On Me Beach Towel, a $10 Walmart gift card and other things. All donors will be required to wear a face mask or other face covering. Masks or coverings with one way valves to filter outside air are not sufficient. Donors will also be required to submit to a COVID 19 symptom review before being admitted to the donor waiting area. Donors need to be healthy individuals, at least 16 years of age. 16 year olds must have parentla consent.

Comments / 0

Community Policy