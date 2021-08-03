Cancel
Annapolis, MD

“Where Wind and Water Meet” by Steve Bleinberger Opens at The Artists’ Gallery

By Spy Desk
chestertownspy.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn First Friday, August 6th, The Artists’ Gallery will present “Where Wind and Water Meet” by Steve Bleinberger. Steve Bleinberger is an award-winning Maryland watercolor artist who exhibits his work throughout the Mid-Atlantic region. Growing up on the waterfront at Thomas Point just south of Annapolis, within sight and sound of an iconic lighthouse, the artist developed a great affinity for the beauty of the Chesapeake Bay. As an avid sailor and rower, the wind, sky and sea continue to provide abundant subject matter and inspiration to the artist. A winner of numerous awards and honors, as well as inclusion in national and international juried exhibitions, Steve is especially known and respected for his seascapes of the Chesapeake-Tidewater region and for his depictions of the bay’s workboats. Included in the new work for this show is his painting of a Baltimore Topsail Schooner, circa 1813 entitled “Chasseur.” This schooner was originally built in Fells Point and the Pride of Baltimore is modeled after her.

