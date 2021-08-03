Cancel
Editorial: Reimposing mask rules makes sense. But a better idea is to have stronger vaccine edicts

Marietta Daily Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the delta variant of the coronavirus proving to be the most infectious yet, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the state of California and cities, counties and other states have called on Americans to once again routinely wear masks indoors. With new infections more than quintupling over the past three months, it appears that both the CDC’s May recommendation that mask edicts be dropped and Gov. Gavin Newsom’s June decision to end most pandemic restrictions were premature. Yes, COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations are still far lower than what was seen in the first 11 months of this pandemic. But the U.S. is still in the middle of it.

