August 3, 2021 - Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued this statement after the White House made its statement on its next steps to prevent evictions:. “The Administration’s statement that they will be taking action to find legal authority by the CDC or other authorities to extend the moratorium is welcome. For the good of families on the verge of eviction, my Democratic House colleagues and I are hopeful that this initiative to extend the moratorium will be successful as soon as possible.