CBD May Offer More Benefits To Epilepsy Patients Than Previously Thought

By Amelia Williams
thefreshtoast.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new study shows promising evidence that CBD can benefit patients, specifically those with epilepsy, in myriad ways. Despite years in the medical marijuana market, many still doubt the efficacy of cannabidiol (CBD) in treating symptoms for physical and mental health conditions such as anxiety or epilepsy. But a new study published in the journal Epilepsy & Behavior indicates that epilepsy patients who used a form of artisanal CBD-based product showed “higher quality of life, lower psychiatric symptom severity, and improved sleep” than those who did not.

