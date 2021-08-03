Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Notre Dame, IN

Ranking The Notre Dame 2021 Football Schedule: Teams 7-12

By Bryan Driskell
Posted by 
IrishBreakdown
IrishBreakdown
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I79BX_0bGBC2wS00

Notre Dame is just 34 days from kicking off the 2021 college football season, and fall camp starts in just five days. We continue our offseason coverage by launching into analysis of Notre Dame's upcoming opponents. We begin by ranking the Notre Dame schedule, with teams 7-12. coming up first.

The ranking of the game is about which games will be most challenging for Notre Dame. It is NOT a pure ranking 1-12. Things like matchups, where the game is played, when the game is played and other factors can determine which games will be tougher, which matters more than simply putting out a ranking without any context.

12. NAVY MIDSHIPMEN

Head Coach: Ken Niumatalolo

2020 Record: 3-7 overall / 3-4 conference

All-Time vs. Notre Dame: Notre Dame leads 79-13-1

Last Meeting: Notre Dame won 52-20 on Nov. 16, 2019

It's amazing how fast Navy has fallen, and it could have been worse had Malcom Perry not had a brilliant season in 2019. After going 20-7 in its first two seasons in the AAC (2015-16), Navy went 10-16 the next two seasons (2017-18) and went 3-7 last fall. Perry's brilliant resulted in Navy going 11-2 in 2019, but a 52-20 beat down at the hands of Notre Dame took some of the shine off that season. Navy must once again find a new quarterback and also must replace three starting linemen, a combination that has been kryptonite for the Midshipmen the last decade.

11. TOLEDO ROCKETS

Head Coach: Jason Candle

2020 Record: 4-2 overall / 4-2 conference

All-Time vs. Notre Dame: Have never played

Toledo was a solid 4-2 last season and its two losses were by a combined six points. The two years prior were a struggled or Toledo, which went just 13-12 in those campaigns. For Toledo the good news is they return 20 out of 22 starters, which is the most of any Notre Dame opponent. That includes standout running back Bryant Koback, who rushed for 2,626 yards 30 yards in his first three seasons, which includes a shortened 2020 campaign.

10. GEORGIA TECH YELLOW JACKETS

2020 Record: 3-7 overall / 3-6 conference

All-Time vs. Notre Dame: Notre Dame leads 29-6-1

Last Meeting: Notre Dame won 31-13 on Oct. 31, 2020

I feel like I'm undervaluing Georgia Tech here, because they have some really, really good talent. There are legitimate concerns along the lines and the Jacket defense is still really bad, giving up 36.8 points per game last season. Georgia Tech returns six starters on both sides of the ball but it lost much of its perimeter skill on offense and only one of four starters return from the defensive line. What Georgia Tech has going for it is up-and-coming athletes in the secondary and a dynamic QB-RB duo in Jeff Simms and Jahmyr Gibbs.

9. PURDUE BOILERMAKERS

2020 Record: 2-4 overall / 2-4 conference

All-Time vs. Notre Dame: Notre Dame leads 58-26-2

Last Meeting: Notre Dame won 30-14 on Sep. 13, 2014

Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm enters a crucial season in his career with the Boilermakers. He looked to be on the verge of turning Purdue into a force in the Big Ten West after inheriting a disaster of a program and leading the Boilers to back-to-back bowl games. Since then Purdue has gone just 6-12. Purdue went just 2-4 last season, losing games by 3, 7, 7 and 10 points. Purdue has to start winning some of those games. Returning seven starters on both sides of the ball should help, and Purdue has two of the best players Notre Dame will face this season in wide receiver and David Bell and defensive end George Karlaftis. Purdue absolutely must get better on defense if it's going to turn things around.

8. FLORIDA STATE SEMINOLES

2020 Record: 3-6 overall / 2-6 conference

All-Time vs. Notre Dame: Florida State leads 6-4

Last Meeting: Notre Dame won 42-26 on Oct. 10, 2020

I think by season's end the Seminoles could be much better, but game one with a lot of new faces and a lot of youth I don't expect Florida State to be as strong. If this matchup were later in the season they might rank higher. The arrival of quarterback McKenzie Milton - assuming he is back to full strength and wins the starting job - should give the offense and its nine returning starters a boost. Florida State's poor offensive line will continue to tamp down its offensive effectiveness, and the abysmal defense returns just five starters. A number of transfers gives the defense new blood but the talent level still isn't what it used to be.

7. STANFORD CARDINAL

2020 Record: 4-2 overall / 4-2 conference

All-Time vs. Notre Dame: Notre Dame leads 21-13

Last Meeting: Notre Dame won 45-24 on Nov. 30, 2019

I'm not quite sure what to make of Stanford heading into the 2021 season. Stanford looked to be getting back on track last season, winning the final four games of its shortened 2020 campaign. I like Stanford's pass catchers and running back Austin Jones has some speed, but their quarterback situation is in a bad spot after losing Davis Mills to the NFL. Stanford does return eight starters on defense, which should help, and if the quarterback position is better than I expect the Cardinal could shoot up this list.

Irish Breakdown Content

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Follow me on Twitter:

Comments / 0

IrishBreakdown

IrishBreakdown

South Bend, IN
121
Followers
552
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

IrishBreakdown is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Notre Dame athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Football
City
Notre Dame, IN
Notre Dame, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
City
Stanford, IN
Notre Dame, IN
Sports
State
Georgia State
Notre Dame, IN
College Sports
Local
Indiana College Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mckenzie Milton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bowl Games#American Football#Navy#Navy#Aac#Midshipmen#Purdue#Purdue#Florida State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
Related
NFLCBS Sports

Predicting final record for all 32 NFL teams, plus ranking all 32 rosters by talent and Rams uniform leak

I don't know if Tom Brady is directly related to King Midas, but I'm starting to think he is, because everything that guy touches turns to gold. It's now been roughly 16 months since Brady signed with the Buccaneers and in that time, Tampa Bay HAS STARTED WINNING SPORTS TITLES LEFT AND RIGHT. There is no way this is a coincidence. With the Lightning winning the Stanley Cup on Wednesday, Tampa has now claimed three championships since Sept. 28 of last year. That's three titles in 282 days. That's an average of one title every 94 days. It's insane.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
The Spun

Coach O Has A Blunt Message For Oklahoma, Texas

Over the past few weeks, Oklahoma and Texas have dominated the headlines thanks to their looming move to the SEC. It’s unclear when Oklahoma and Texas will make the official jump to their new conference. Both are tied to the Big 12 through the 2025 season – at least through media rights.
Alabama StatePosted by
FanSided

Alabama Football: In bold claim Dabo Swinney is not wrong

Former Alabama Football wide receiver, Dabo Swinney has come a long way. The one-time, real estate salesperson is considered by many as one of college football’s best coaches. Gene Stallings once put a lockdown on Dabo running his mouth, about being a new coaching staff hire for the Alabama Crimson Tide. Now Dabo can say anything he wants, and, at the least, not worry about any pushback from Clemson fans.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

3 Big 12 Schools Reportedly Reached Out To Pac-12

The Big 12, as we currently know it, is on the verge of obliteration. Texas and Oklahoma are reportedly on their way to the SEC, leaving eight members of the conference in the dust. Is there a hero to save the day? Insert the Pac-12. According to TCU insider Jeremy...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Just In: NFL Releases Statement On Deshaun Watson

NFL fans were surprised to learn this week that Deshaun Watson is attending the Houston Texans‘ training camp, despite still being involved in an ongoing sexual misconduct investigation. The NFL released a statement on Tuesday afternoon to address the matter. The league reaffirmed it is still reviewing the allegations which...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Nick Saban Admits 1 Thing ‘Scares Him To Death’

The Alabama Crimson Tide dominated their way to a national championship victory this past year, capping off an undefeated season with a win over Ohio State in the title game. Nick Saban claimed his seventh national championship as a head coach and continued to distinguish himself as one of the best leaders college football has ever seen.
College Sportssaturdaydownsouth.com

ESPN releases preseason top 25 poll; 6 SEC teams make the cut

The college football season starts later this month! Several FBS teams have Week 0 games on the schedule. The SEC doesn’t kick off until Sept. 2, when Tennessee hosts Bowling Green on a Thursday night to kick off the Josh Heupel era. The other SEC teams will kick off their 2021 campaigns that weekend.
College SportsUSA Today

CBS Sports predicts where the rest of the Big 12 teams will land

It is pretty well documented that Texas and Oklahoma are leaving the Big 12 and taking their talents to the SEC. The two teams informed the Big 12 that they would not be renewing their grant of rights, and at the latest will find themselves in their desired conference by 2025, that is if they do not fork over the $70 million to the Big 12 which would allow them to join another conference as soon as 2022.
NFLRoll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Jalen Hurts on the move?

Last night via CBS Sports, this little tidbit blew up, re: Deshaun Watson trade rumors. It’s no secret that Watson is unhappy in Houston. After enduring more sacks than any NFL quarterback the last five years, why wouldn’t he be? The Texans and their genius coaching and managerial staff (Oh, wait. Sorry. That was the same guy last season) did not prioritize offensive line personnel or efficient playcalling (and thus his health) for the first five years of his career. But, after there was a change in coaches last season, and Watson was freed from Houston’s overreliance on slow-developing play-action plays, for the first time in his career Watson left games with as clean a jersey as he was apt to get — overall Watson took 12 sacks in 11 games down the stretch, and had a 7.6% sack rate for the season (which was still far above league average).
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Raiders Sign Another Former Alabama Star Running Back

The Las Vegas Raiders love players from Alabama and Clemson, and they haven’t been afraid to stock up at the running back position. Today, they signed a notable player who checks all of the boxes. Bo Scarbrough has bounced around a lot, since leaving Alabama in 2018. After winning two...
Notre Dame, INPosted by
IrishBreakdown

Notre Dame vs. Toledo to Air Exclusively on Peacock Premium

Notre Dame opens the 2021 home schedule against the Toledo Rockets, and the University and NBC just announced that game will be aired exclusively on Peacock. The game is scheduled for 2:30 PM ET on September 11th and it is part of Notre Dame and NBC looking to build up the Peacock streaming service. Peacock will stream all of Notre Dame's 2021 home games, but the matchup against Toledo will be exclusive to that service.

Comments / 0

Community Policy