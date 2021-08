The UAE will permit the entry of select travellers from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Uganda and Nigeria from tomorrow (August 5), authorities have announced. Passengers with valid residency permits who have received all vaccination doses in the UAE, with 14 days having lapsed since the second dose, and who have vaccination certificates approved by the official authorities in the country, will be permitted to enter, The General Authority of Civil Aviation and the National Authority for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management announced.