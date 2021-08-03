Local Birmingham Businessman Launches Cutting-Edge Regenerative Medicine Clinic in Homewood
Industry leader QC Kinetix opens first regenerative medicine franchise in Alabama. August 03, 2021 // Franchising.com // BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - QC Kinetix, a fast-growing regenerative medicine franchise that offers a cutting-edge, non-surgical alternative to pain relief, launched one of its newest locations, in the Birmingham, Alabama, area, this summer. This is big news, as more people than ever are seeking alternative forms of treatment to relieve their pain.www.franchising.com
