Air quality rivals Flint Hills burn season with smoke from western wildfires now overhead
The cold front that pushed through last weekend and gave us uncommonly mild temperatures to start the week brought something else with it. Air quality has been unpleasant the last two days, with particulate matter readings in the 100-160 range just Monday after the cold front changed the air flow from out of the south to out of the northwest. Given the destructive fires in the Pacific Northwest, National Weather Service meteorologist Kyle Poage says this was really no surprise.kvoe.com
