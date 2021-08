I chose to attend Cincinnati State right after high school because it is the only school in the area that was close to home and offered a land surveying degree. When I first started in the program, they did not have the Land Surveying bachelor’s degree yet but I knew it was in the works and if it came time to look at transferring that there was an easy path to follow. It was also super affordable, and they offered a lot of scholarships through the school and the program. The best part about being a Cincinnati State student was I was able to work part time and go to school, graduate with experience in my field of study, and graduate debt free.