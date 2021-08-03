Crayola® Imagine Arts Academy™ Opening First Northwest Houston Location

Art Enrichment Franchise is Expanding within Texas. August 03, 2021 // Franchising.com // MONTREAL - Crayola® Imagine Arts Academy™ - a top art enrichment franchise – is opening the first Northwest Houston location with locations already existing in Dallas, San Antonio, and South Houston. The location will be owned by husband-and-wife duo Andrés Cuadrado and Natalia Cavanzo. This will be the duo’s first franchise location, with hopes to open more in the future. The Crayola® Imagine Arts Academy™ will be located at 1202 Briar Forest Drive.