Houston, TX

Crayola® Imagine Arts Academy™ Opening First Northwest Houston Location

By Crayola® Imagine Arts Academy
franchising.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArt Enrichment Franchise is Expanding within Texas. August 03, 2021 // Franchising.com // MONTREAL - Crayola® Imagine Arts Academy™ - a top art enrichment franchise – is opening the first Northwest Houston location with locations already existing in Dallas, San Antonio, and South Houston. The location will be owned by husband-and-wife duo Andrés Cuadrado and Natalia Cavanzo. This will be the duo’s first franchise location, with hopes to open more in the future. The Crayola® Imagine Arts Academy™ will be located at 1202 Briar Forest Drive.

