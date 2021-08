A Belarus track sprinter has alleged her Olympic team tried to remove her from Japan. Sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya of Belarus told reporters that she has sought the protection of Japanese authorities after her coaches tried to force her onto a plane back to her home-country. The sprinter, who was set to compete in the 200m on Monday, said the Belarusian coaching staff was trying to punish her for speaking publicly against her coaches on Instagram.