Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Four Killed in Cass County Crash

By Randy Kirby
Posted by 
KSIS Radio 1050 AM
KSIS Radio 1050 AM
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Four people died in a two-vehicle crash that occurred Monday morning in Cass County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a southbound 2000 Peterbilt, driven by 59-year-old Everett E. Ashley of Lowry City, was on Missouri 7 at Route Z at 10:30 a.m., when it traveled down an embankment and into the northbound lanes of Missouri 7 in Garden City.

ksisradio.com

Comments / 0

KSIS Radio 1050 AM

KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia, MO
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KSIS Radio 1050 AM has the best news and sports coverage for Sedalia, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas Highway Patrol#Junction City#Garden City#Accident#Peterbilt#Nissan#Cass County Deputies
Related
Posted by
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Orrick Man Dies in Jackson County Three-Vehicle Crash

An Orrick man died in a three-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday morning in Jackson County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a southbound 2008 Chevrolet, had stopped in the road on Highway I-49 at Exit 180 in Grandview around 7 a.m.. A southbound 2012 GMC van, driven by 21-year-old Diego Hernandez-Vaca of Kansas City, Kan., stopped behind the Chevy. That's when a southbound 2005 Honda, driven by 32-year-old Jason R. Florez of Blue Springs, struck the rear of the van, which, struck the pedestrians and the Chevy.
Posted by
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Columbia Man Injured When Concrete Mixer Overturns

A Columbia man was injured Thursday morning when the concrete truck he was driving overturned in Boone County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a 2016 Western Star Concrete Mixer, driven by 51-year-old Hartley S. Wright of Columbia, was southbound on US 63, south of Route H at 10:35 a.m., when the vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway. The driver overcorrected, causing the truck to overturn and strike a guardrail. The truck came to rest on its driver side, facing south.
Sedalia, MOPosted by
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Police Reports For August 6, 2021

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Between July 26th and July 31st, there were a total of seven thefts from motor vehicles reported to the Sedalia Police Department from the same geographical area in the east side of Sedalia. The total estimated theft from the vehicles was over $1,200. On August 1st, there was a residential burglary reported in the 1000 block of East 6th Street where an additional $1,000 in property was stolen. The burglary occurred within the same time frame as the thefts from vehicles. The Criminal Investigations Bureau was able to compile corroborating evidence from these cases, and other related cases, to show that the same suspect was involved in all of the aforementioned incidents. On August 5th, Patrol Officers were able to locate and arrest Johnnie L. Stuart III, 32, of Sedalia. Stuart was transported to the Pettis County Jail, where he was placed on a 24 hour hold pending charges of felony Burglary in the 2nd Degree, two counts of felony stealing, and Property Damage in the 2nd Degree.
Posted by
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Stover Man Injured in Morgan County Rollover

A Stover man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Monday night in Morgan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2001 Chevy Silverado, driven by 33-year-old Kevin M. Chrisman of Stover, was on Highway 135, north of Wolfe Lane, at 9:45 p.m., when the truck traveled off the right side of the roadway and the driver overcorrected, crossed the center line. The driver again overcorrected, and the truck started skidding and sliding. The vehicle traveled off the right side and struck a fence, then overturned.
Posted by
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports for August 5, 2021

This is a compilation of reports released by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office:. On Wednesday, 39-year-old Amber Smith of Sedalia reported to the Pettis County Sheriff's Office that someone entered her residence and stolen her mother's medication. On Aug. 3, Pettis County Deputies took a property damage report at 1405...
Posted by
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Man Arrested in Burglary Case

Between July 26th and July 31st, there were a total of seven thefts from motor vehicles reported to the Sedalia Police Department from the same geographical area on the east side of Sedalia. The total estimated theft from the vehicles was over $1,200. On August 1st, there was a residential...
Posted by
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Kansas Man Drowns at Shady Gators

A Kansas man drowned at Shady Gators Saturday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 20-year-old Cornelius Anderson of Elwood, Kansas, was seen entering the water by contracted security around 11:30 p.m. July 31 at Shady Gators Bar & Grill at the 7 ½ mile marker of the main channel at Lake of the Ozarks.
Missouri StatePosted by
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Smithton Woman Injured When Jeep Overturns

A Smithton woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred early Monday morning in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 1993 Jeep, driven by 21-year-old Annamarie K. Ray of Smithton, was on Missouri 2, two-tenths of a mile west of SW 751 at 3:04 a.m., when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned, coming to rest in a cornfield.
Posted by
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Railroad Property Trespasser Arrested on Three Warrants

On Wednesday afternoon, Sedalia Police were responded to the area of East 4th Street and South Emmet Avenue, for a subject reported to be trespassing on Union Pacific land. A computer check revealed that he had three warrants for his arrest. Two were issued by Pettis County, with a total...
Sedalia, MOPosted by
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Alleged DWI Driver Arrested in Sedalia

Sedalia Police conducted a traffic stop in the 700 block of West Cooper Street on Wednesday night. The driver of the vehicle was found to be intoxicated and had a confirmed warrant out of Pettis County. Margarito Marcos Quetzecua, 22, of Sedalia, was arrested and transported to the Pettis County...
Posted by
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Accused Vehicle Break-in Suspect in Custody

On Thursday at 6:44 a.m., Sedalia Police responded to the 1000 block of South Carr for a theft report. After an investigation, officers discovered that someone broke into the caller's vehicle and stole about $400 worth of items. The suspect, 29-year-old Timothy Lee Wood, Sedalia, was known and was already...
Posted by
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Two Injured In Chain-reaction Clay County Crash

Two people were injured in a five-vehicle wreck that occurred Tuesday morning in Clay County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound vehicle attempted to avoid a pedestrian who was fleeing police officers during a foot pursuit at I-35 and Pleasant Valley Road at 6:39 a.m. A southbound 2007 Dodge, driven by 44-year-old Steven R. Murray of Kearney, overtook and struck the rear of the first car, which left the scene of the crash.
Sedalia, MOPosted by
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Police Reports for July 29th, 2021

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Early Thursday morning, Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of South Barrett Avenue in reference to a domestic disturbance. After the investigation, both the male and female subjects were arrested. Joshua L. Hilton, 33, of Sedalia, was arrested for Domestic Assault in the 4th Degree. Angie M. Steeves, 40, of Sedalia, was arrested for Domestic Assault in the 2nd Degree. Both Hilton and Steeves were transported to the Pettis County Jail to be held on a 24 hour hold while charges are sought.
Sedalia, MOPosted by
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Stolen Debit Card Lands Man In Jail

On Wednesday evening, Sedalia Police responded to the Sedalia Crossing, 3040 West Broadway Boulevard, in reference to harassment. During the investigation, it was discovered that a male subject took a female's debit card and withdrew $400 in cash from an ATM without the owner's permission. Kyle N. Richards, 36, was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy