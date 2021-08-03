Cancel
Bolivia’s lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

LA PAZ (Reuters) – Bolivia’s Lake Poopo was once a fountain of life for local inhabitants, who fished from its teeming waters and farmed along its banks. Now it is a desert. Scientists say the one-time lake, which sprawls across Bolivia’s sun-drenched, high-altitude altiplano, has fallen victim to decades of...

