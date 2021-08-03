Bolivia’s lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

“If I step on it, is it going to bite me?” Asks, curious, little Rafael, 3 years old. Her mother, Graziela Reinolde, 37, says no. “It’s dead, leave it there,” she says, looking at the dried carcass of the crab that catches her son’s attention. Around him, many things also seem dead. Like the weir on the small rural farm that the family rents, where the cracked earth now houses the remains of fish that have long had nowhere to swim. Or part of the orange grove on which they live, but whose dehydrated leaves are closed in an attempt to conserve the little moisture that still remains. In the rural area of ​​Estrela D’Oeste, in the northwest of the state of São Paulo, it has not rained for months. “It is the worst drought I have seen in my more than 30 years of life in the countryside,” says Patriarch Antônio Reinolde, 43, the third generation of his family who dedicates himself to the land.