DONKEYS & HORSES

I’ve been through the desert on a horse with no name; it felt good to be out of the rain. The amount of rain we have had lately made me wonder what the lyrics of this song from my youth actually meant. I always liked this particular song, but like so many others from the seventies the writer could have been talking about the drug culture. I’ll look it up in a bit. At any rate, these days it is definitely good to get out of the rain if only for a day or two.