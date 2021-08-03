DONKEYS & HORSES

Equine athletes require superior nutrition to meet their potential. Get your questions answered about feeding your performance horses during our live event. Marty Adams, PhD, ARPAS, is a technical services equine nutritionist for Cargill Animal Health & Nutrition. Cargill owns and manufactures Nutrena Horse Feeds, including SafeChoice, ProForce, Empower and Triumph brands, as well as Legends, ProElite and Progressive Nutrition Horse Feeds and Supplements. He was formerly the equine nutritionist and horse feed manager for Southern States Cooperative. Adams also served as an assistant/associate professor at Louisiana Tech University after graduate school, and then was the equine nutritionist for Seminole Feed before taking the position at Southern States. Adams has two bachelor’s degrees from Missouri State University and earned his master’s and doctorate degrees from the University of Missouri (Animal Science/Equine Specialty). American Registry of Professional Animal Science) certification.
