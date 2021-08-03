Spotify tests new ad-supported $0.99 subscription tier
Apple Music rival Spotify is evaluating a new $0.99 per month subscription tier that retains ads, but loosens some of the limitations of the service's free version. As Spotify continues to operate at a loss, and continues pursuing podcasts, the company is also experimenting with a new low-cost tier. Spotify Plus is solely a pilot test, not yet offered publicly, but it is aimed to sit between the free and full premium versions of the service.appleinsider.com
Comments / 0