Spotify tests new ad-supported $0.99 subscription tier

Twitch has revealed that it will be testing a new form of advertisements called Stream Display Ads. Essentially, these will appear on-screen without stopping the stream, allowing viewers to continue seeing and hearing the streamer. This will be an optional feature that content creators can choose, and they will receive ad revenue for those that are shown during streams. All in all, this seems like it could be a very welcome way for streamers to offer ads in a way that doesn't prove disruptive to the overall experience. Stream Display ads were apparently created following feedback from the Twitch community.