Belarus has long pursued its president’s critics on the streets, and more recently even in the skies. For 27 years, President Alexander Lukashenko has held onto power in the East European country of 9.3 million people, putting thousands of opponents in jail or forcing them abroad. Riot police and sweeping arrests gradually stamped out large street protests following his disputed election in August 2020 for a sixth term. His main challenger Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya fled to neighboring Lithuania after the vote. In May 2021, Belarus forced a jet to land and hauled off a journalist, Raman Pratasevich. In August another leading opposition figure, Maria Kalesnikava, appeared in court in one of the highest-profile trials since the protests began.