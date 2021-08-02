Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Reflections: When the Mind and Soul Itches

By Frank A. Clark, MD
Psychiatric Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's important to be mindful of those nagging itches and what they may really represent. I have been enjoying my back scratcher, a gift from my mom, who recently won it at a game of bingo. I have reflected on my seasonal itches while utilizing this gift. The itches may...

www.psychiatrictimes.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soul#Reflections#Advisory Board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
Related
Mental Healthbelmarrahealth.com

When the Mind Manifests Mobility Trouble

A health setback like an injury or arthritic flare-up can influence how much you move. But these physical limitations can easily be compounded by something even more powerful: your mind. Such physical ailments can force people to move less than they can, while it might not be pain or physical...
Mental Healthcentralfloridalifestyle.com

Being Mindful When Your Mind is Full

We’re often told that we should face our problems head-on, and it’s no different when it comes to stress. For most, the main areas of stress are home and work life, resulting from feelings of disappointment or being overwhelmed with responsibilities that could bubble over into conflict. While easier said than done, practicing mindfulness techniques in times of conflict can calm the body, acting as a form of stress management.
Mental HealthScience Daily

How to make up your mind when the glass seems half empty?

Is a new high-income job offer worth accepting if it means commuting an extra hour to work? People often have to make tough choices regarding whether to endure some level of discomfort to take advantage of an opportunity or otherwise walk away from the reward. In making such choices, it turns out that the brain weighs our desire to go for the reward against our desire to avoid the related hardship.
Mental Healthuci.edu

Bullied youths’ coping strategies can affect their long-term health, UCI-led study finds

How individuals cope with experiences of peer victimization can mitigate the associated negative short- and long-term physical and mental health effects, according to a recent study led by Michael A. Hoyt, Ph.D., UCI associate professor of public health. More than 800 college students responded to a questionnaire asking them to recall high school incidents of bullying and their reactions. Coping strategies were categorized as approach-oriented, involving techniques such as problem-solving and seeking social support, and avoidance-oriented, including giving up or disengaging with emotional processing. “One of the interesting things our findings revealed is that various patterns of past bullying experiences may be differently related to health over time. Results also revealed that the pattern of past bullying might matter in coping with life stressors,” said Hoyt, corresponding author on the study, which was published online in Behavioral Medicine. Collaborators were from Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, New York University, Arizona State University and UC Merced.
HealthKevinMD.com

You are not “asleep” under anesthesia

“You will be asleep for your surgery,” anesthesiologists often reassure their patients. Just before the start of anesthesia, a patient may hear the nurse saying, “Think of a nice dream as you go off to sleep.”. While these statements are intended to soothe patients during a stressful time, they gloss...
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

Gene associated with autism linked to itch response

A pilot study from North Carolina State University has found that a gene associated with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and pain hypersensitivity may actually decrease itch response. Atopic dermatitis and pain hypersensitivity are both conditions associated with some types of ASD. The gene in question, contactin associated protein 2 (CNTNAP2),...
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

If Your Nails Look Like This, Get Your Heart Checked Immediately

There are few medical conditions considered more catastrophic than a heart attack—and nearly none garner as much attention. Yet doctors say that there's another, more subtle type of heart condition that could be putting you at serious risk: congestive heart failure. Unfortunately, this condition can become deadly over the course of a few short years, with half of patients dying within five years of diagnosis, and only 30 percent living with the condition for longer than a decade.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Anti-vaxxer dies of Covid nine days after saying virus is ‘nothing to be afraid of’

A healthy man who died of Covid after refusing to get the vaccine made a “terrible mistake”, his partner has said.Leslie Lawrenson, 58, died at his home in Bournemouth on 2 July, after downplaying his symptoms and declining to go to the hospital.His long-term partner Amanda Mitchell, 56, who was severely ill with the virus at the time, said he believed the vaccines were too “experimental” and put his family at risk.Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, she explained that Cambridge University-educated Lawrenson decided against the jab after reading material on social media.“It was a daily thing that he...
KidsMic

Bragging about not bathing your kids is a blatant act of white privilege

During the last couple of weeks, celebrities such as Kristen Bell and Ashton Kutcher have bragged about how they don’t feel the need to bathe themselves or their children unless they’re visibly dirty or stinky. Jake Gyllenhaal also piped up by saying: “More and more I find bathing to be less necessary, at times … I do also think that there’s a whole world of not bathing that is also really helpful for skin maintenance, and we naturally clean ourselves.”
Astronomycreators.com

Lion Vibes at a High

ARIES (March 21-April 19). When you don't have the patience to sit through the lecture or read the book, dive in and learn by doing. Mistakes make the best teachers anyway! Their lessons are relevant by nature, brief, thorough and acute. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). There is certainly a mystical...
EntertainmentThrive Global

Susan J. Farese of SJF Communications: “Be mindful of your surroundings have some private time to reflect”

Be mindful of your surroundings, have some private time to reflect. Poetry is growing in popularity and millions of people spanning the globe have a renewed passion for embracing the creativity, beauty, and art of poetry. Poetry has the power to heal and we make sense of the world through the human expression of writing and reading. Are you wondering: What does it take to become a successful poet? What is the best medium and venue to release your poetry? What are some techniques to improve or sharpen your skills? In this interview series about how to write powerful and evocative poetry, we are interviewing people who have a love for poetry and want to share their insights, and we will speak with emerging poets who want to learn more about poetry either to improve their own skills or learn how to read and interpret better. Here, we will also meet rising and successful poets who want to share their work or broaden their audience, as well as poetry and literature instructors.
Diseases & TreatmentsScientific American

A New Idea That Could Help Us Understand Autism

As social beings, when thinking about autism we tend to focus on its social challenges, such as difficulty communicating, making friends and showing empathy. I am a geneticist and the mother of a teenage boy with autism. I too worry most about whether he’ll have the conversational skills to do basic things like grocery shopping or whether he will ever have a real friend. But I assure you that the nonsocial features of autism are also front and center in our lives: intense insistence on sameness, atypical responses to sensory stimuli and a remarkable ability to detect small details. Many attempts have been made to explain all the symptoms of autism holistically, but no one theory has yet explained all the condition’s puzzling and diverse features.
New York City, NYAllure

Walter Kemp II Is Your Mind, Body, and Soul Trainer

Can a strength training class be a religious experience? If you're asking, you haven't met Obé Fitness's Walter Kemp II. Walter Kemp II splinters his training circuits into three short acts. Act I is focused on the movements themselves. “I break everything down,” he says. "'Make sure your weight is in the back of your heel.' 'Make sure your core is tight.'"
Germantown, WIgermantown.wi.us

Mindfulness

Mindfulness Teens & Adults (Ages 16+) Instructor: Becky Wittemann, Mindful Schools Certified Mindfulness Instructor Experience nature in a new way - through the lens of mindfulness! Become more aware of the mind-body connection and how to use this awareness for better health. What to Bring/Wear? Please dress comfortably and bring a yoga mat or cushion to sit on. Wednesday, July 28th 12:00 - 1:00 p.m. 144414-01 Firemen’s Park Indoor Shelter Free - pre registration required with activity # 144414 at https://gtownrec.com.

Comments / 0

Community Policy