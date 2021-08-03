Here’s a Perfect Romantic Date Night Idea for Shreveport-Bossier Couples

Yesterday, I wrote about the tragic current state of Fair Grounds Field. Quickly, it became clear what many Shreveporters want in its place. If you read my article this week featuring a collection of photos of the current state of Fair Grounds Field, you were no doubt disappointed. Heck, I was disappointed writing it. Fair Grounds Field has been shut down and out of use for the last decade, however, it looks like its been much longer than that. The field is a shell of its former self. Honestly, I think the word "shell" might be an understatement. It's a depressing sight, to say the very least, and it's a shame that the city of Shreveport has allowed it to get this bad.